Celebrities sparkle on the Emmy’s 2017 red carpet

All eyes are on celebrities during any award show red carpet — what they wear can either break or make their reputation in the style department. Usually there are celebrities who make questionable choices; however, all of the attendees showed up dressed to kill for the 69th annual Emmy’s award show. However, of course there are those that are more memorable than others. Below are the awardees that took the Best Dressed award in my book.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman took the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for ‘Big Little Lies’ and Best Dressed. Kidman wore a stunning Calvin Klein by Appointment, Raf Simmon’s new collection for Calvin Klein which debuted in mid-January this year. The dress is a true ball gown — a princess-inspired silhouette, with a tight bodice, but wide and flowing, yet structured skirt. The crystal detailing added to its elegance and fiery red color made Kidman look like a true winner of the night.

Shailene Woodley

Actress and activist Shailene Woodley arrived at the Emmy’s red carpet in an elegant, custom, velvet Ralph Lauren dress. The deep green, form-fitting dress has a long, deep-V neckline and hemline that covered her shoes. The length of the dress made Woodley appear, tall, towering and goddess-like. Woodley was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie in ‘Big Little Lies.’

Gina Rodriguez

Plunging necklines seemed to be an Emmy’s trend. ‘Jane the Virgin’ star Gina Rodriguez showed up to to the red carpet in a bright red, delicately patterned Naeem Khan dress. Naeem Khan posted Rodriguez’s look on his Instagram noting that red “is the color of love and happiness.” Naeem Khan had two wins for the night, in fact. He also dressed actress Laverne Cox in a grey form-fitting dress.

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara made wearing a wedding dress away from the alter trendy and glamourous — a definite game changer for red carpet fashion. The Modern Family star wore a mermaid-style, all-white wedding gown to the Emmys. The dress has a sweetheart shape neckline and flaring hemline. The Mark Zunino gown perfectly fit the occasion, as Zunino’s motto is “to make every woman feel as though she were walking the red carpet every day of her life.”