Fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni takes blogging to the next level

Meet Chiara Ferragni, the Italian fashion blogger and founder of the highly influential fashion blog, The Blonde Salad. The star has her own clothing and shoe line, 10.3 million Instagram followers, 300,000 plus Twitter followers, two appearances on the Forbes 30 under 30 list and an $8 million per year income according to Forbes.

Chiara commented on the name of her blog in an interview with Vanity Fair, “I was at lunch with some friends one day and we looked down at our table-blond pasta, blond pizza-and then someone joked ‘Blonde salad,” and it stuck.”

Ferragni began posting selfies in 2006, before they were the infamous ‘selfies’ of today. The 30-year-old has since collaborated with designers like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Tod’s and has recently been named the new Redken Global Fashion Ambassador. How does she do it?

Ferragni told CBS News, “My secret has always been to be true to myself.”

Her secret has undoubtedly been a key to success. Attached to her blog is her e-commerce site, with links to clothes, shoes, accessories, and looks from brands she’s collaborated with, such as Are You Am I, Edie Parker, IRO, and Rebecca Minkoff.

She also includes links to some of her favorite design collaborations. One featured look is from a collaboration with Gia Couture, the Chiara Black Satin Slip-On Mules. Another featured look is the Passionate Blazer from a collaboration with Bless The Mess.

