Planet Blue Dallas gives back this holiday season

Planet Blue Dallas partnered with HeARTs of Maya to give back to The Family Place this holiday season. The HeARTs of Maya is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to youth in financial need who demonstrate a desire to pursue the arts, such as music acting or dancing.

The Family Place provides safe housing, counseling and empowers survivors of family violence. The organization builds community engagement and advocates for social change to stop family violence.

A small donation can make a big impact for the children at The Family Place. Bring a toy donation to Planet Blue Dallas located on N. Henderson Ave. on Dec. 14 and receive 10 percent off the entire store.