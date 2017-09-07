Stockholm fashion week trends include bright hues, oversized silhouettes

Since 2005, Stockholm has hosted two fashion weeks per year where designers have the opportunity to showcase their lines for the upcoming season. Fashion lines such as House of Dagmar, Rodebjer, Totême and Stand showcased their Spring 2018 collections.

House of Dagmar is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The brand was started by three sisters, Karin Söderlind, Kristina Tjäder and Sofia Wallenstam. The House of Dagmar is known for its intricate and quality knitwear. House of Dagmar’s Spring 2018 collection proves that one-shoulder tops are here to stay. Fringe, light knitwear and soft colors such as yellow, grey, white and khaki were notable staple details of the collection. Loose pants and tops were also a trend — the waist and hemlines had no limit. The ensembles were comfortable, casual yet put together.

Oversized, yet chic clothing was also a trend in Carin Rodebjer’s collection. The Swede native opted for bright colors such as yellow, blue, orange and red along with a unique blue, violet, white and grey pattern that resembles that of curvaceous striped. The designer threw in a few solid-colored slouchy pantsuits as well — one of her staple silhouettes.

A fairly new brand, Totême was created in 2014 by Swedish couple Elin Kling and Karl Lindman. Navy, khaki, white, black and a pop of orange are recurring colors in Totême’s spring 2018 collection. Even more notable are the only shoes the couple chose to pair with each outfit in the collection — black flip flops. Less is truly more when it comes to European style. Aside from the one-shoe-style trend of this collection, long hemlines and oversized tops, dresses and outerwear are prominent, as in House of Dagmar.

Another brand started in 2014 and with already much notoriety is Stand, founded by Nellie Karmas. Stand is known for it’s leather silhouettes, which were by no means in short supply throughout this collection. In fact, all of the pieces from the collection debuted some form of leather. Bright colors were galore as well, including bright yellow, red blue, violet and maroon. And, the premiere takeaway from this collection? Leather can be worn in more seasons than winter and fall.