A totally biased Taylor Swift concert review

Elizabeth Guevara

At AT&T Stadium, on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, a screaming crowd turned into a roar that cut through ethereal music as Taylor Swift entered the stage.

The fans already in their seats stood transfixed as dancers with pink and orange flags began to come on the stage. Fans not yet seated desperately ran to their seats to see the beginning of Taylor Swift’s performance in Arlington.

Accurately called the “Eras Tour,” Swift went through all 10 of her albums during the 3-hour set. Expertly working through the set list, Swift did not wane as she sang, danced and changed outfits multiple times.

The stage changed multiple times and new props were added during each new set to signify a change in the “era.” Each new stage display transported the audience to the world Swift created in each album. Her performance was less like a typical concert and more like a musical theater performance.

Swift found ways to incorporate all fans in the stadium into the performance. Large screens showed Swift onstage and even though attendees could hardly see her from the nosebleeds, the electronic stage floor, which could only be observed at the upper levels, displayed graphics that went with each song.

All fans were given complimentary light-up bracelets prior to the concert. The bracelets lit up according to whatever song Swift was playing. Fans gasped as they noticed their bracelets going on and off in different colors to correlate with the beat and creating shapes like hearts and snakes throughout the crowd.

Swift has created a dedicated and passionate fan base throughout her career and fans excitedly stood and danced in their hard-to-get seats. Fans bonded with each other as they yelled fan-created chants and traded friendship bracelets before and after the concert.

She finished with an energetic performance of “Karma” from her Midnights album and left elated fans with unforgettable memories and the AT&T Stadium floor with confetti, sequins and lots of glitter.

Oscar Chen & Kelly Chu at Night One

"It was truly my favorite concert ever! It takes you through her music and her development as a singer songwriter! If you get a chance to see her, GO!"

-Oscar Chen
Anna Su and Lillian Duma at Night Three
Anna Su and Lillian Duma at Night Three Photo credit: Guest Column

Isabella Walker and Victoria Walker at Night One

"The Taylor Swift Eras Tour was definitely the concert of the year and an amazing experience with my friends that I will never forget. The music, set and dress changes, and overall atmosphere was incredible!"

-Isabella Walker
Hedy Rojas' favorite picture from Night One

"I was absolutely blown away by Taylor Swift. The fact that she was able to perform for three straight hours and keep the whole stadium entertained when she was both off and on stage was unreal."

-Hedy Rojas
Bella Lopez at Night Two

"The Taylor Swift Eras concert was an enchanting performance and celebration of the popstar's ten albums. It was over three hours of nonstop fun, singing and dancing with the best fans. She knows how to put on a show!"

- Bella Lopez
Lopez also posted a TikTok of her and her grandmother at the concert which now has thousands of likes including one from Taylor Swift.