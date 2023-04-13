A totally biased Taylor Swift concert review

At AT&T Stadium, on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, a screaming crowd turned into a roar that cut through ethereal music as Taylor Swift entered the stage.

The fans already in their seats stood transfixed as dancers with pink and orange flags began to come on the stage. Fans not yet seated desperately ran to their seats to see the beginning of Taylor Swift’s performance in Arlington.

Accurately called the “Eras Tour,” Swift went through all 10 of her albums during the 3-hour set. Expertly working through the set list, Swift did not wane as she sang, danced and changed outfits multiple times.

The stage changed multiple times and new props were added during each new set to signify a change in the “era.” Each new stage display transported the audience to the world Swift created in each album. Her performance was less like a typical concert and more like a musical theater performance.

Swift found ways to incorporate all fans in the stadium into the performance. Large screens showed Swift onstage and even though attendees could hardly see her from the nosebleeds, the electronic stage floor, which could only be observed at the upper levels, displayed graphics that went with each song.

All fans were given complimentary light-up bracelets prior to the concert. The bracelets lit up according to whatever song Swift was playing. Fans gasped as they noticed their bracelets going on and off in different colors to correlate with the beat and creating shapes like hearts and snakes throughout the crowd.

Swift has created a dedicated and passionate fan base throughout her career and fans excitedly stood and danced in their hard-to-get seats. Fans bonded with each other as they yelled fan-created chants and traded friendship bracelets before and after the concert.

She finished with an energetic performance of “Karma” from her Midnights album and left elated fans with unforgettable memories and the AT&T Stadium floor with confetti, sequins and lots of glitter.