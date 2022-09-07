An Early September Roundup of Events to Attend at SMU

Meadows Museum adds a Spanish Art Collection to their Gallery

Meadows Museum announced seven important Spanish works of art added to its gallery on Aug. 31. The three paintings: “Francisco de Herrera’s Saint Francis (1635)”, “Román Ribera Cirera Leaving the Ball (1901)”, and “Antonio Rodríguez Luna’s Still Life (Naturaleza Muerta) (1981”) were donated in honor of the Director of the Meadows Museum, Dr. Mark A. Roglán, marking 15 years of work.

The Meadows Museum also announced that two pieces were donated to SMU’s University Art Collection. The paintings include Larry Horowitz’s landscape “Pleasant Bay with Boats (1999)” and Roger Winter’s, former SMU Professor of Art, Self-Portrait (2013).

Hamon Arts Library Exhibition open until Mid-October

Embracing the influence of Black speculative fiction on technology, Hamon Arts Library Exhibition places multidisciplinary creative working, Ciara Elle Bryant’s new media installation onto contemporary art practices. The exhibition recognizes artists’ reinterpretations and reinventions of their legacy.

The Hamon Arts Library Exhibition leverages the space for connecting literature to art. This event will take place from Sept. 1 through Oct. 16 in the Hawn Gallery.

First-Generation Association to give away school supplies at Fall Kickoff

First-Generation Association fosters communities in all aspects of being a first-gen student. They create a welcoming community at SMU for students from all backgrounds in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Free school supplies, food, and a photo booth will take place at Hughes-Trigg Student Center Ballroom from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 7 through the FGA Fall Kickoff.

For more information…https://connect.smu.edu/event/8311249

SMU’s International Soccer Team takes on UNT on Sept. 8

The SMU Women’s Soccer Team will kick off their tournament with international soccer players from Spain, Japan, and Canada against the University of North Texas. Aside from watching the game, there will be ball shagging, a half-time scrimmage, and a chance to walk on the field during the national anthem.

Hosted by International Student Scholar Services, the International Soccer Match will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 8 at Washburne Stadium.

For more information…https://smu.campuslabs.com/engage/event/8288274

How to Boulevard: SMU’s First Fall 2022 Home Game on Sept. 10

At SMU we don’t tailgate we Boulevard, here are some tips for surviving the first boulevard of the season.

Plan Your Outfit: Whoever said you can’t wear white after labor day has never been to an SMU football game. The first game of the season is a whiteout so boys put on your best polos and girls put on your trendiest fit. White or red cowboy boots are also a necessity.

Brunch Reservations: Brunch is an absolute must-have before boulevarding and reservations are essential. Some SMU favorites include; Bistro 31, Zikizis, Beverly’s, Sundown at Granada, Knox Bistro, Chelsea’s Corner, and Henry’s Majestic. If you are still hunting for that sought-after reservation a tip is to turn on restaurants notifications on Resy or OpenTable

Prep for the Heat: The Texas heat is not made for the weak and is no joke. This Saturday the high is 91 degrees meaning hydration and sunscreen are essential. Wearing sunglasses and waterproof makeup are a must.

Other Key Tips: Boulevarding is the perfect opportunity to mingle so have some fun and meet new people! At the game, all the students sit on top of the big hill…although it may be tempting don’t roll down the hill or try to jump onto the field, you will be escorted out.