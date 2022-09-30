Annual State Fair Makes Its Return This Friday

The State Fair of Texas returns to Dallas this Friday – here’s what you should know about the annual event.

Theme

The theme of the State Fair is Treats of Texas. There are dozens of new food options at this year’s fair.

“The number one reason people come out to the fair is for food,” Taylor Austin, PR Manager for the State Fair, said.

HOWDY FOLKS! 🤠The sun's up and the weather is cool – let's have a Fair! #BigTex #POD Thanks to our sponsors for making Big Tex look great on opening day: @Dickies, @Lucchese1883, and @ShinerBeer! pic.twitter.com/a5tyhmS3AB — State Fair of Texas (@StateFairOfTX) September 30, 2022

Featured Events and Concerts

Award-winning country music star Trace Atkins will kick off the event Friday at 8:30 P.M. There will be 39 concerts throughout the fair.

Two football games will be played during the fair. This Saturday, Grambling State faces off against Prairie View A&M at 6 P.M. On October 8th, Oklahoma and Texas will play in the 118th matchup between the two schools. The Sooners and Longhorns have been playing at the State Fair every year since 1929.

Rodeos are a significant part of the fair. There will be six different rodeo events, starting with the Cowboys of Color Rodeo this Friday and Saturday at 6:30 P.M. in the Fair Park Coliseum. All rodeos are included with State Fair admission.

Changes

New Floats are being created thanks in part to a New Orleans Mardi Gras company for the nightly parades.

“We also look for ways to keep the fair innovative, and bring new things out to the fair for people to enjoy each year,” Austin said.

Special Days

Friday and Saturday are the busiest days. Every Thursday is Thrifty Thursday – you can save money on several concessions at the park. Every Wednesday morning is sensory-friendly. This provides time for anyone with sensory sensitivities to enjoy the fair in a less stimulating environment.

Pricing

General Admission is $15 Monday through Thursday, $20 on Friday, and $25 on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased both online and at the fair gates. Alternatively, the fair offers a $50 season pass to the fair, which includes 24 days of fair-going.

The fair offers numerous opportunities to get tickets for a reduced price, including on Wednesdays, where fair-goers can bring 5 cans of food in exchange for $5 ticket prices.

Getting to the Fair

Fairgoers can take the DART Green Line to either MLK, Jr. Station or Fair Park Station. Drivers can park in the official state fair lots for $20 per space. Rideshare is located inside gate 5.

Featured New Foods for 2022

The Doh-Muff. Stuffed with barbarian cream, this yeast donut is covered in banana nut muffin batter and is deep fried. To top it all off, bananas, strawberries, and a sweet pecan butter glaze are the crowning pieces.

Deep Fried Country Cookout. This Texas-inspired dish includes a generous serving of pulled pork, mixed in with herbed goat cheese and house-made special sauce. Coated in panko crumbs, the patty is the perfect crunchy treat. In addition, coleslaw and potato salad is on top and finished with homemade jalapeño BBQ sauce to give it a Texas twang.

Cajun Lobster Bisque Croquettes. Bringing French cuisine to the Texas state fair, these potato balls are filled with chunks of lobster meat, brie cheese, and then are fried until golden brown. Served with a side of Cajun lobster bisque to complement the croquettes.

Deep Fried Honey. From Texas-owned Rescue Bee Ranch, this sweet treat is deep fried, raw, natural, Texas honey. Topped with powdered sugar, it is the perfect sweet treat.

Bayou Bowl. An explosion of three-cheese macaroni loaded with shrimp and lump crab, all cooked in garlic scampi butter, this mouth-watering bowl is accompanied by andouille sausage and toasted French bread.

Deep Fried Southern Dessert Dumplings. Bringing a mash-up of two southern desserts, sweet potato and pecan pie, these dumplings are combined with dark chocolate, deep fried, and dusted with powdered sugar.

Chamoy! Pickle. Pickle meets candy in this stuffed candy pickle. Wrapped in a fruit roll up, the pickle is then stuffed with fruit gushers and coated with Chamoy sauce and tajin.

Fernie’s Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich. The best of both worlds is combined with this savory and sweet pairing. Country fried chicken breast is sandwiched between two five-inch Fernie’s style funnel cakes. To top not off, choose between honey or syrup to complete the sandwich.

Opening day is today and attendees can get in for just $10 when donating two jars of peanut butter the National Texas Food Bank at the entry gates. For more information visit https://bigtex.com/buy-tickets/discounts/.