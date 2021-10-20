COMMENTARY: New Downtown Dallas Restaurant ‘The Exchange’ Offers Unique Dining Experience

Nestled in the heart of the AT&T Discovery District is The Exchange, Dallas’ newest one-stop shop for delicious cuisine.

The Exchange opened its doors to the public in late June 2021 and boasts 16 restaurants and two bars in its 26,700 square foot, two-story layout.

This inviting space has high ceilings and large glass doors that make the area feel open open and welcoming for customers.

On weekdays, you can find workers from surrounding office buildings making their way to The Exchange, whether it be for a quick bite to eat, on their lunch breaks or an after-hours cocktail.

The scene is more lively on the weekends. The sound of beers clinking and cheers for the Dallas Cowboys can be heard from inside Double Tap, one of The Exchange’s two bars. The Exchange offers a wide range of cuisines and beverages that fits every occasion.

When I visited The Exchange last week, I was immediately drawn to two restaurants near the center of the space. One being a Dallas-based pizzeria, and the other an elevated taco shop.

To curb my pizza fix, I ventured to Zalat Slices, a smaller version of Dallas’s iconic Zalat Pizza. This eatery is unique because it is the only Zalat location that sells its pizzas by the slice. Their menu was a downsized version of their full-sized locations menu, only serving cheese, pepperoni, veggie and pepperoni masterclass pizza.

Their pizza was average at best, but what would keep me coming back is the free self-serve “SriRANCHa” station, where you can load up your pizza with their famous house-made sriracha and ranch blend sauce. I came for the pizza but left with an unimpressed attitude and five “SriRANCHa” sauce containers stuffed in my purse.

As I continued my food tour, the smell of warm tortillas and the sight of a smiling lady making these tortillas fresh by hand enticed me to check out Revolver Taco Lounge. Revolver Taco Lounge is anything but your average taco shop, serving up unique taco flavors such as octopus and wild cod.

Hungry after the average slice of pizza, I ordered three tacos: The Carne Asada, which was a juicy mouthful of wagyu beef; Pulpo, which was a refreshing bite of octopus; and Pinche Pollo, which was everything but your basic chicken taco. Although $7 is a pretty penny to pay for one taco, all of the tacos I tried were delicious and packed with flavor.

If you feel like venturing out and trying more exotic foods rather than pizza and tacos, The Exchange also offers dishes that cater to a more sophisticated palette. From the fine cuts of steak at Ounce to sushi at Ichi Ni San, The Exchange has a variety of fine dining options perfect for any date night.

The lively atmosphere and wide range of food options make The Exchange an enjoyable experience. The Exchange is a food lover’s dream due to the vast range of cuisines. Whether you are in the mood for dumplings or a margarita on the rocks, there are options for everyone to enjoy.

The Exchange offers free validated parking for the parking garages located at 1212 Jackson St. and 1500 Jackson St.

To find out more information about The Exchange and to keep updated with their upcoming events visit their website at https://theexchangehall.com/.

The Exchange Food Hall, 211 S Akard St. Open from Sunday-Wednesday: 7 a.m to 9 p.m & Thursday to Saturday: 7 a.m to 11 p.m