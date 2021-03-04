Black History Month Through the Eyes of SMU Students

After the events that took place in 2021, SMU students view Black History Month as a celebration period to increase awareness and contemplate on important Black personalities that changed the world in some way.

The celebration of Black History Month started in 1926 in the United States, when historian Carter G. Woodson announced the second week of February to be “Negro History Week”. Black History Month is aimed to increase awareness and maintain focus on the contributions of African Americans to the United States throughout the years. It honors all Black people from all periods of U.S. history and reminds the people of both the hardships of the past and the modern lives of the African American communities.