Five Black-owned restaurants to try in DFW

As Black History Month comes to a close, continue the celebration by trying out one of these black-owned restaurants located in DFW.



Meridian

2023 James Beard semifinalist for “Outstanding Chef,” Junior Borges invites his diners to experience the sensations and flavors of Brazil. Located in The Village, Meridian offers a four-course menu, spotlighting Brazilian flavors and sophisticated dishes such as “Blue Prawn Moqueca” and “Crispy Polenta.” Visit to experience a star-studded menu that’s sure to leave your tastebuds wanting more.

Meridian, 5650 Village Glen Dr, Dallas, TX 75206

Damian’s Cajun Soul Cafe

Craving authentic soul food local to the DFW area? Visit Daimian’s Cajun Soul Cafe for all things creole. This family-owned business serves up authentic Cajun food that has earned a steady following and loyal customer base. Daimian’s Cajun Soul Cafe offers a range of delicious dishes including “Seafood Gumbo,” “Hushpuppies” and “Vanilla Pound Cake.” This restaurant is sure to curb all of your Louisiana-style cooking cravings.

Damian’s Cajun Soul Cafe, 2001 SE Green Oaks Blvd Suite 190, Arlington, TX 76018



Soirée Coffee Cafe

Brunch, jazz and coffee are all crucial elements to Soirée Coffee Cafe. Located in Trinity Groves, Soirée Coffee Cafe believes “music, coffee and culture bring people together” to create a strong community. Its menu not only features unique coffee creations like the “Billie Holiday” or the “Lena Horne” but also features other beverages such as cocktails and smoothies. Stop by Soirée Coffee Cafe for a crafted cup of joe and stay to make some new friends.

Soirée Coffee Cafe, 320 Singleton Blvd Suite 190, Dallas, TX 75212

Cookie Society

Craving something sweet? Then head on over to the Cookie Society in Frisco. Its cookies are not only known to be delicious in the DFW area but nationwide. Receiving positive press from media platforms such as ABC, Cookie Society prioritizes using high-quality ingredients to give consumers exactly what they are craving- a homemade taste without the hard work. Come grab a classic chocolate chip cookie if feeling nostalgic, or a salted caramel cookie if feeling adventurous- either way, these delicious flavors will leave you coming back for more.

Cookie Society, 9320 Dallas Pkwy Suite 160, Frisco, TX 75034

Val’s Cheesecakes

Who can say no to a piece of cheesecake? Located in Lower Greenville, Val’s Cheesecakes offers a little slice of heaven to all cheesecake lovers. Inspired by the recipes of his mother Marie, Val is dedicated to sharing the flavors of his youth with his raving customers. Whether you are craving a slice of original cheesecake or want to try a tasty flavor like “Lovers Lane” or “Lemmon Avenue” there is an option for everyone.

Val’s Cheesecakes, 2820 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206