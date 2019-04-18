Editor’s Note: The following op-ed is a parody of a recent SMU Look article series, which puts the male gaze on women’s fashion and body modification choices. An SMU Look reader requested that this op-ed author do something in response to the article series.

Hey ladies, are you tired of lazy fashion “journalism” that suggests women should listen to what men find attractive? Are you uninterested in the opinions of men when it comes to your appearance and only dress for yourself? Well, we have a hot new column for you! Welcome to Girl Talk, where we talk to other women about how they craft their sense of aesthetics and style on their terms.

This week, I sat down with two amazing women who know they’re confident in the way they look.

GG: First things first. Let’s talk about popular fashion trends. I’m rocking my dad sneakers right now because they’re super comfortable. What are your favorite trendy items?

Girl 1: Currently, the most trendy item I own is my straight leg, ripped “mom” jeans. I can dress them up or dress them down, and they fit me perfectly – that’s what matters most to me.

Girl 2: I don’t really buy “trendy” clothes because I want to be able to wear stuff next season. Maybe my Old Skool Vans? They’re my multipurpose shoes, so I wear them for pretty much anything.

GG: Clearly, personal style takes priority over trends for both of you. What’s your actual favorite clothing item and why?

Girl 1: My favorite clothing item in my closet is my black heeled booties. They go with everything, walking in them feels more like “strutting,” and I think that dressing up with a pair of heels is fun, personally. The best part about wearing them is that when people ask where I got them, I proudly say “Amazon.”

Girl 2: Right now I’m loving casual dresses. I started watching the show “Shrill,” and I’m super inspired by the main character’s wardrobe. My favorite is a denim dress I broke out recently after having it hang in my closet for over a year. It’s comfortable, and I look put together with minimal effort. I got it from Costco.

GG: Personally, I love my dramatic sandals with clear heels. They add a bit of boldness to my look.

GG: Let’s talk about beauty now. I’ve had men complain about the tattoo I got as a going-away-to-college present to myself. What do you think of tattoos?

Girl 1: My parents always warned me not to get tattoos when I was younger. Ever since leaving home for college, I have realized that I want a tattoo to remind me of my parents…ironic. Personally, I think I will get one simple tattoo, but I appreciate art and love to see how others choose to display it on their body.

Girl 2: I personally have a few tattoos. I like them and definitely want more. I never thought about what someone else would think about them, aside from my mom I guess. I don’t think they’re that big of a deal, and in my field of work they won’t be an issue. One of my tattoos is a feminist symbol, and I got it in the aftermath of the Kavanaugh hearings. Kind of self-explanatory.

GG: Art is truly a way to show off one’s personality. So is hair. I’m always really expressive when dying it. Currently, I have a portion of my hair dyed silver. Last semester, I had purple balayage hair. What do you all like to do with your hair?

Girl 1: Hair styling, braiding, and dying is my favorite form of self expression. It doesn’t have to be permanent and you can do something different every day, if you choose. I applaud girls and guys who take the time to style their hair in fun ways every day—it’s not easy. I like to curl my hair and add boho braids to it.

Girl 2: My hair has been through it. It’s been blue, purple, silver, red, pink, and just about every length you can think of. I’m not too attached to my hair, so I like to experiment. My mom used to help me dye my hair crazy colors, and when I had a shaved head, my dad would help me with that. I have my natural color right now, and I’m growing it out from being really short. I also recently gave myself bangs just because I think they’re cute.

GG: What are your opinions on body hair?

Girl 1: I shave when I wear shorts or a skirt because it’s more comfortable to me. Does it bother me if other people don’t? No. Do I think anyone should feel obligated to have or not have hair? Also, no.

Girl 2: I don’t care whether or not people shave. I shave for, like, events or if I’m wearing a dress, but otherwise it’s a hassle. I’ve gone periods of several months to a year without shaving—not to make a political statement or anything, just because I’m lazy. I don’t think about it a lot anymore. In high school I felt pressure to shave, but even then I usually didn’t.

GG: In light of certain recent publications on campus, do you ever care what men think about your style choices?

Girl 1: At the end of the day, a style compliment from one of my girl friends means more than a compliment from a guy. Yet, when I feel comfortable and confident, I don’t need approval from girls or guys.

Girl 2: No. I don’t care what anyone thinks, really. Sure, I like when my friends compliment me, but I care more about feeling confident in myself. If I’m really feeling myself, that gets noticed more than if I’m wearing a new shirt, you know? My fashion is fairly eccentric, and I like it that way.

Well, it seems like us girls are just going to keep on living our truth and looking the way we want to look. Fashion is meant for personal expression, not a reflection of what someone else, especially a boy, thinks how you should look. Stay stylish!