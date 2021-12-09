How to Celebrate Human Rights Day This Year

The Human Rights Initiative of North Texas (HRI) is offering discounted student tickets for their Dec. 10 celebration of International Human Rights Day in Deep Ellum, including live music, storytelling and limited-edition art and merchandise.

The Dallas-based non-profit organization supports immigrant survivors of human rights abuses and highlights their clients’ stories in their annual celebration of Human Rights Day. Stories from the HeART: Rock Your HeART Out (RYHO21) will feature music from Ian Ferguson and Ehsan Shafiee Zargar, dancing from Mudras in Motion, and live storytelling from performers Stormi Demerson, Cheyenne Farley and Maryam Baig.

“We’re honored to come together with the DFW community to celebrate International Human Rights Day in this way,” HRI Executive Director Bill Holston said. “Human Rights Day, which commemorates the day the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted, is a moment to celebrate the inherent dignity of each and every one of us, including the immigrants and refugees who HRI serves.”

The event marks the 21st year of the organization’s history, and all proceeds support HRI’s mission to provide 100% free legal and social services to its clients. Their clientele comes to the U.S. from worldwide to seek refuge from persecution, torture, domestic violence and abuse.

“As our organization turns 21, we’re reflecting on what our work over the last two decades has meant and what it means to ‘come of age’ in a time and place that has hyper-politicized the immigrant experience,” said Maryam Baig, HRI’s Director of Marketing and Special Events. “In response, we are celebrating the joy, strength and community of our immigrant communities on this special day.”

HRI has a history of working with SMU through co-counseling immigration cases with SMU law student attorneys and regularly partnering with students as volunteer translators, interpreters and interns.

The event will be held at Dallas’s Kimpton Pittman Hotel (2551 Elm St, Dallas, TX) from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets, priced at $25 for students, include heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open beer and wine bar. They are available at https://tinyurl.com/HRIStories.