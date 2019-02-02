Meadows Opera Theatre to launch ‘Our Town’ Thursday

The Meadows Opera Theatre will premiere playwright Thornton Wilder’s award-winning composition “Our Town” Thursday, Feb. 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bob Hope Theatre.

As the title suggests, “Our Town” follows the story of a quiet community known as Grover’s Corners. Over the course of three acts, the audience witnesses the townsfolk go about their daily lives, ever ignorant of each fleeting moment’s value. From the monotony of provincial life to the excitement of falling in love to the hollowness of death, Wilder’s masterpiece will leave patrons to consider seemingly trivial happenings often taken for granted.

Accompanied by an orchestra, stellar vocals and felicitous costumes, the cast transforms a minimalist stage into a town that is peaceful yet blissfully unaware of life’s transient nature.

Hurry in and join the choir:

Sunday, February 10, 2019 – 2:00 p.m.

Overflowing with wit, metatheatrical humor and poignancy, “Our Town” is a must-see this season.