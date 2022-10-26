NuFace Microcurrent Device: Is It Worth It?

Like many women in their twenties, I am easily susceptible to the latest beauty trends. One of the latest must-have products is the NuFace Trinity microcurrent facial toning device.

The technology behind the NuFace Trinity device works by sending microcurrents that mimic the natural flow of your body through the skin and into your facial muscles.

Microcurrent treatments have become extremely popular in the medical spa world. What makes NuFace products so extraordinary is that you are able to safely perform these treatments at home with one device.

The microcurrents are supposed to help with contouring cheekbones, reducing wrinkles and tightening skin overall.

The NuFace Trinity starter kit costs $339 and comes with the device, the brand’s gel primer and a charger. It is important to use the brand’s gel as it allows for conductivity of the microcurrent.

The company also sells mini starter kits for $209 that include two smaller bottles of conductive face creams, a brush, a travel bag and a mini device.

Although it is a bit pricey, this can be seen as a cheaper alternative to similar in-office treatments. The devices can be purchased on the NuFace website as well as popular retailers like Ulta, Sephora and Amazon.

The NuFace company suggests that in order to see lasting results one must use the device for at least 30 days. NuFace also claims that you’ll see results immediately when using the device for just five minutes a day, five days a week.

For one week, I tried out the NuFace Trinity starter kit and saw results while using this tool. I only saw results for a few hours after using the device but I assume that if you consistently use it for weeks, the effects will last longer.

SMU student Mary Polos had been using the device for only three months before she swore by it. Polos believes that the device works well and has even changed her facial structure.

“It gave me a jawline that I never had been able to see before,” Polos said.

Polos was made aware of the product on the viral social media app, TikTok. After looking over several TikToks of people’s before and after result videos, Polos made the decision to purchase the device.

“I think it was worth it for sure, I’m glad that video came up on my TikTok for you page!” Polos said.

Many young women on TikTok have been showing their results from using NuFace on the platform. The product has been around for nearly 10 years but had only been marketed to middle-aged women until recently.

While testing the product, I used it every night for about five minutes while getting ready for bed. By the time I woke up the next morning, I was not able to see any noticeable results.

In discussing the product, Dr. Prem Tripathi, a Californian plastic surgeon, explained that the company’s data may be skewed as they only reported testing among 56 people.

“The data is just not yet there to say this definitively works,” Dr. Tripathi said.

On TikTok, many people swear by this product while others claim it does not have long-term lasting effects on slimming one’s facial features. Judging by some of the before and after videos online, I believe it may work for some people who use the product consistently.

All in all, I do not know if I would recommend purchasing this device due to its high price. However, I did notice some results directly after use, so if you are certain to be consistent and have the funding, it is worth a shot to try it out.

For the reasons discussed in this review, I rate the NuFace Trinity device a 4 out of 5 smiley faces.