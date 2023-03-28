Sabrina Carpenter gives a captivating performance to Dallas audience

Sabrina Carpenter gave a memorable show to a packed house last Friday night at the Factory in Deep Ellum.

The singer of her newest album, emails i can’t send, gave an electric performance to thousands of cheering fans. Sounds from the opening performance by “Spill Tab,” lit up the once-silent room as fans filed into the crowded venue, many had waited in a line that wrapped around multiple blocks.

Carpenter enchanted the audience with her upbeat and catchy pop songs while simultaneously incorporating her emotional ballads. Her vocals were steady and strong even with the choreographed dances during parts of her performance.

The stage, decorated with red curtains, a large light-up heart mirror and her band sitting in a small pit made the stage look like a bedazzled lounge. This was the perfect atmosphere for Carpenter’s new sensual and mature album.

Carpenter included the audience in the performance throughout the concert. After asking one of the audience members why they felt heartbroken, Carpenter found out that this member’s ex-girlfriend was at the concert but with another guy.

The audience started to look for the girl in the audience and began to point her out to eventually lead her to the front to talk to the singer. Carpenter excitedly welcomed the impromptu drama and then dedicated her cover of “Hopelessly Devoted” to the ex-couple.

Carpenter ended the emotional night with the song her album is named after, “emails i can’t send,” as heart-shaped balloons fell over the ecstatic crowd. Fan-favorite and viral TikTok song, “Nonsense” was saved for the encore.

With a passionate fan base and an impressive stage presence, Carpenter created a show that captivates and entertains audiences.