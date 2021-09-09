Shang-Chi Roundhouse Kicks Box Office Records

Marvel’s latest entry, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, grossed over $94 million in the U.S. this past weekend, breaking box office records.

This box office return is the biggest Labor Day weekend opening ever, surpassing the previous record-holder, 2007’s “Halloween”, and is the second-biggest opening weekend during the pandemic, just behind its Marvel ally “Black Widow”.

In the Marvel timeline, “Shang-Chi” takes place after “Avengers: Endgame” and follows Marvel’s master of martial arts, Shang-Chi. The titular character must face his past and the father he has been running from before it causes the end of the world.

“Shang-Chi” is also making history as Marvel’s first Asian-lead film. The film stars Chinese-Canadian actor, Simu Liu in the title role and Chinese-American entertainer Awkwafina as his best friend Katy. “Shang-Chi” also features Hong Kong acting legends Tony Leung as Shang Chi’s father Wen Wu, and Michelle Yeoh as his Aunt Nan.

“Shang-Chi” has made $150 million globally at the box office so far. This performance is good news for movie studios looking to return to a theaters-only release for their movies.

“Shang Chi” will be screened exclusively in theaters for its first 45 days and then it will go on demand.

Marvel has two more films set to release in 2021, “The Eternals” on Nov. 5th, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Dec. 17th.