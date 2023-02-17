SMU Look launches spring 2023 issue

SMU students and faculty swarmed a table set up in Hughes-Trigg Student Center on Feb. 8 to get the newest issue of SMU Look while grabbing free skincare samples from local companies and enjoying cupcakes from BIRD Bakery.

Students and faculty members socialized with staff members and browsed through the campus’ student-run fashion, beauty and lifestyle magazine. SMU Look was first launched in 2016 and has become an anticipated release twice a year. All content for the magazine is written and produced by students in the Journalism/Fashion Media program.

“This launch seems to be one of our best events yet,” said senior Nicole Barnes, SMU Look’s event director.

“I worked hard all semester to get these companies to participate in the event,” the personable senior said during a calm moment. “I cold-called companies and described SMU Look, convincing them to partner up.”

Barnes found calling companies SMU Look has worked with in the past, like Dr. Barbara Sturm, worked.

In addition to skincare samples from The Tox and Dr. Sturm, coupons for John Reed Fitness, Tight Dallas and Gemma Collection were available. There was also a beauty giveaway including products from Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty, Too Faced, and a $100 Nordstrom gift card.

Sophomore Claire Dunn came by the event for the giveaway. Dunn was particularly excited when she saw the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder.

“I admired how everything was free – the skincare samples, the cupcakes, the magazine, and the coupons they had nicely laid out,” she said. “Who doesn’t love a freebie?”

Emily Nwokobia, junior, said she stopped by the event after seeing it listed on Corq, the community app for SMU events and activities.

“I was unfamiliar with SMU Look prior,” Nwokobia said. “After reading about a magazine launch, I was eager to stop by.”

The theme of the issue is POWER UP: amplify your authenticity. Editor-in-chief Maria Chammas said she was inspired by her senior year. Chammas, dressed in a sweater and blue jeans, wanted to “find a source of power for [herself] and something that would “motivate” her over the finish line.

Chammas served as EIC for two semesters. Chammas said she had a lot of fun with her second issue.

“I had creative independence and direction over the team,” Chammas said.

She explored different colors and typography and loved the professional photographs that “elevated” the magazine. Chammas’ favorite article in this issue explored a closer look at Apple’s AirPods Max headphones.

The two seniors offered advice for future SMU Look applications.

“Be willing to put in the time and effort, have motivation, and work hard on the application,” Chammas said. “I got rejected three times, but once I finally got accepted, I worked my way to become the EIC.

Barnes suggested to “apply, and if it doesn’t work out, try again.” She emphasized attending every SMU Look event and meeting the people involved.

Applications for the fall 2023 staff open later this semester. Apply on Connect.SMU.