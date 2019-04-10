Summer concerts coming to the Dallas area
Program Council has announced that SMU students will have the opportunity to see Khalid in concert in Moody Coliseum on May 2. After going to one concert, it’s impossible not to want to go to another one.
With the school year coming to an end and the weather getting warmer, it’s time to start making those summer plans.
There are so many great concert venues in the Dallas area, big and small. Consider checking out these artists during the summer break.
COUNTRY
Naturally, Texas is a great place to see a Country concert. Whether it’s bluegrass or country pop, there are tons of shows to attend this summer. Here are the top artists of the season that are coming to a venue in the Dallas Area.
Florida Georgia Line – June 14
INDIE/ALTERNATIVE
After a long wait, these artists are finally back on the scene with new music and are ready to share it with their fans. These artists are for those who are into the alternative music world.
POP
Of course, there’s no summer without a Pop Song anthem. Here are some pop artists that are hitting the big stages and are bound to be stuck in your head all summer long.