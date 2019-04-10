Summer concerts coming to the Dallas area

Program Council has announced that SMU students will have the opportunity to see Khalid in concert in Moody Coliseum on May 2. After going to one concert, it’s impossible not to want to go to another one.

With the school year coming to an end and the weather getting warmer, it’s time to start making those summer plans.

There are so many great concert venues in the Dallas area, big and small. Consider checking out these artists during the summer break.

COUNTRY

Naturally, Texas is a great place to see a Country concert. Whether it’s bluegrass or country pop, there are tons of shows to attend this summer. Here are the top artists of the season that are coming to a venue in the Dallas Area.

Florida Georgia Line – June 14

Thoma Rhett – June 28

Chris Young – July 20

Dierks Bentley – Aug.10

INDIE/ALTERNATIVE

After a long wait, these artists are finally back on the scene with new music and are ready to share it with their fans. These artists are for those who are into the alternative music world.

Jesse Rutherford – April 16

Olivia O’Brien – April 20

The 1975 – May 2

Vampire Weekend – Aug. 18

POP

Of course, there’s no summer without a Pop Song anthem. Here are some pop artists that are hitting the big stages and are bound to be stuck in your head all summer long.

Bea Miller – May 11

Ariana Grande – May 21

PRETTYMUCH – July 11

Shawn Mendes – July 22

Carly Rae Jepsen – Aug. 1