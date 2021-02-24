Trendy Costa Rican-Inspired Coffee Shop Opens Near SMU

Looking to get your daily dose of caffeine for a busy day? The Berni Bean Coffee shop is no longer than a 10-minute drive away from SMU’s campus. Surrounded by Dallas skyscrapers and near the Dallas Museum of Art, you can find yourself exploring the city while having a nice drink.

The Berni Bean is a Costa Rican-inspired coffee shop decorated to fit a homey and exotic feel for those who wish to “donate back to rainforests, and do good through coffee,” said Giuliana Bernini, owner of the shop. The coffee shop is decorated to feel as if you’re visiting Costa Rica, and it’s also a great place for photos!

“All of our recipes are made by us, invented by us, and our coffee beans you actually only find here,” Bernini said in an interview. Prices range from $3.50-$5.75 for drinks and $3.50-$6.00 for their delicious snacks and pastries. Their most popular drinks are the “Berni Bean’s Signature Cinnamon French Toast Latte” and the “Blue Beach Matcha,” which includes a bright pop of color.

The Berni Bean Coffee Company imports their own coffee beans, does roast profiles to make sure that the coffee is not ashy, and fair trades with their farmers. The Berni Bean Coffee Shop is located on 400 N, Saint Paul, St. Dallas, TX.