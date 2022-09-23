Weekend Guide: Family, Friends and Enemies to Gather for SMU and TCU Rivalry

Family and Friends Gather for Family Weekend

Rally it up to Fry the Frogs – 9/23:

It’s time to show your school spirit! Celebrate the rivalry between SMU and TCU for the Iron Skillet. Fry the Frogs Pep Rally will take place at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 to kick off the yearly tradition full of food, drinks and banter between the Mustangs and Frogs at Doak Walker Plaza.

Grab your refreshments and free admission to a 7 p.m. men’s soccer game or women’s volleyball game during the event. SMU Marching Band and Spirit Squad will perform throughout the Pep Rally. Feel the adrenaline rushing as the drums rhythm to the sound of a heartbeat pulsing throughout the intense game expected to come.

The Annual Rivalry Returns for the “Iron Skillet,” Here’s how to Prepare:

Since 1915, the SMU and TCU football teams have battled it out in an annual rivalry game. Although the true origin story of the iron skillet is unknown, the battle for the iron skillet is rumored to have originated from pregame activities in 1946, where an SMU student was frying frog legs before the rivalry game.

A TCU student supposedly proposed that the winner of the game should receive the skillet, thus the tradition was born. Although TCU leads the series 51-42, SMU is currently on a two game winning streak, with hopes of making it three after this Saturday.

The Election is Coming Up

Less than Three weeks left to Registration to Vote, Do it this Weekend:

If you haven’t registered to vote in Texas, you still have time. Texas law requires voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day, making Oct. 11 the registration deadline for the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Students who are not originally from Texas are still eligible for registration if they reside in Dallas County. Registration applications can be filled out in-person at the Dallas County Operations Facility, downloaded and mailed or requested via phone or email. To register to vote in Dallas County or to check your registration status, visit the Dallas County Elections website.