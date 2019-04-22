Winning teams receive chocolate gold medals at China Cup

More than 100 students learned about China’s culture through Jeopardy and participated in Olympic-themed games at the China Cup event at Hughes-Trigg on Thursday.

One of the games at China Cup included a relay race. A member of the Chinese Student Association, Megan Sham, called the race the highlight of the event.

“I wasn’t sure if people would actually want to participate in the relay,” Sham said. “But a lot of people really liked that because it was fast-paced and you could get candy in the end.”

Students had to grab candy using chopsticks and run toward their teammates as part of the relay race. SMU student Hannah Sheard said that she felt nauseous while running.

“I ran so much,” Sheard said. “I am eating this Lychee Jelly to get some energy.”

The second game at China Cup was a hula hoop competition. Participants had to stand in a line facing the other teams. People had to hold their team members’ hands and pass the hula hoop to the end of the line. The challenging part was trying not to let go of their team members’ hands.

The Purple team was much quicker at the hula hoop competition than the Blue team. Francis Ramas Smith was on the Blue team when he stumbled with the hula hoop.

“The reason why we lost is because I am inflexible and I crack under pressure,” Smith said. “But it was enjoyable because the team was cool.”

The game of Jeopardy did not require participants to run or showcase hula hoop skills. Jeopardy at China Cup was a competition that tested participants on their knowledge of China’s history and culture.

SMU Student Audrey McClure liked how she got to learn about China while playing Jeopardy.

“I did not know that soccer originated in China,” McClure said.

Henry Lyons was attending the event to take a break from studying. Lyons helped his team-members score the most points during the game of Jeopardy.

“I definitely did learn a lot more about Chinese geography from this,” Lyons said. “I was pretty well-versed in the history coming into it.”

Team Black beat teams Blue, Green, Yellow, and Red to win chocolate gold medals. McClure did not win, but she was glad to be a part of a team.

“I did not know anyone before,” McClure said. “That’s what’s fun about these events. You get to meet new people.”

Students got the opportunity to eat Chinese food and have free Boba. Students were talking about how much they enjoyed the Chinese dish, Cong yo bing. Organizers of the event described Cong yo bing as Chinese pancakes.

SMU student Kevin Chen showed his support for community-centered events at SMU.