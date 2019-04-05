Your inside scoop on a $10 “Hamilton” ticket

You have to be living under a rock if you haven’t heard of Hamilton. Now, the show has come to Dallas, and there just might be a way for you to score a ticket.

Hamilton hit Broadway on February 17, 2015, in New York and since then its popularity has skyrocketed. For a few years there it seemed like people would’ve done just about anything to get a ticket to the famous musical. It’s nothing short of depressing to think about the price of a coveted ticket.

Spoiler alert: the average Hamilton ticket goes for $200+, which is a steep request for college students.

But get this. The Hamilton App has a feature that makes it possible to get a ticket for just $10 through a digital lottery.

Here’s how it works: the lottery for tickets opens at 11 a.m. two days before the show. All you have to do is fill out a form on either the app or the website with your information and wait. The lottery closes the next day at 9 a.m., and the winners are notified soon after. If you happen to be one of the lucky winners, all you have to do is pay for the ticket online before 4 p.m. that afternoon. Then BOOM! You’re going to Hamilton the next day. Easy as pie.

This might sound like a scam to some of you readers, but sure enough, there’s someone right on campus that has beat you all to it and already won the lottery.

“I’ve always wondered if there was a way to see Hamilton without having to buy the expensive tickets. My mom heard about this lottery a few years ago and sure enough we won and got to see the show in Atlanta,” student Shelby Fishman said.

There you go folks. Living, breathing proof that the lottery actually works!

What do you have to lose? Go enter the lottery using this link or by downloading the Hamilton app.