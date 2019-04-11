Mr. and Ms. SMU Bodybuilding Competition flexes its muscles

SMU students show off their muscles and promote a health-conscious lifestyle at Mr. and Ms. SMU in the Hughes-Trigg Theater on April 5.

“I was working out five days a week and eating healthy,” SMU student Maryam Dezfuli said. “So I decided why not challenge myself as well and promote this lifestyle by stepping up to this competition.”

SMU students Dezfuli, Bianca Luedeker and Mattie Robinson competed for the “Ms. SMU” title. For “Mr. SMU,” SMU students Kane Johnson and Eric Smith battled head-to-head for the trophy.

Mr. and Ms. SMU Bodybuilding Competition was hosted by the Mustang Fitness Club. It was designed to recognize and celebrate SMU males and females’ physiques, muscles tones, fitness levels and stage personalities.

Applause filled the room as the evening competition was divided into four main categories: mandatory pose round, individual routine, comparison round and the pose down.

Female contestants were judged on the following mandatory poses: front, best side and back. Male contestants poses included: front double biceps, front lat spread, side biceps, side triceps, rear lat spread, rear double biceps, abdominals and most muscular physique.

Dezfuli took home the coveted title of “Ms. SMU”, and Luedeker won a close race for runner up. For the men, the title of “Mr. SMU” went to Smith with Johnson placing second. Robinson and Smith also won Best Poser.

Dezfuli is a third year Ph.D. electrical engineering student, and Smith is a masters student studying computer science. They were both first time winners at this competition.

However, competing didn’t require that contestants give up some of their favorite things.

“I didn’t cut out anything from my diet and still ate candy,” Luedeker said.

Dezfuli works out five days a week, taking Wednesdays and Sundays off to give her muscles a chance to recover. She has always liked lifting weights and now focuses on incorporating cardo exercises into her daily routine.

Her diet is also an important part of her workouts.

“On a regular basis, I try to incorporate a healthy amount of protein, complex carbs and healthy fats in all my meals,” Dezfuli said.

Throughout the entire competition, the audience full of family, friends, supporters and fitness enthusiasts clapped and cheered on the contestants as they mastered and held each dynamic pose.

SMU sophomore Jaron Tannehill gained respect for the entire bodybuilding community.

“As a first-time attendee, my eyes have truly been opened to a whole new side of SMU,” Tannehill said. “I think it really goes to show the diversity that we have here on campus. I have a new appreciation for the bodybuilding community.”

Dezfuli was grateful to receive the title of “Ms. SMU.”

“Winning the title means a lot to me. I fantasize about when years from now I would be that cool professor at SMU whose picture is on the wall of honors at the gym,” Dezfuli said.”Yet, I got into this competition with the main purpose of challenging myself and enjoying it, winning is the cherry on top.”

