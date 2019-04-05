Three new brunch spots to check out this weekend

Brunch has long been a popular weekend pastime for SMU students. With so many restaurants in the Dallas area, it can be hard to choose where to dine when Saturday and Sunday roll around. Consider checking out one of these spots over the upcoming weekend.

With six locations in Nevada, SkinnyFats on McKinney Ave is the restaurant’s first Texas location. The establishment features all-day breakfast with unique and healthy takes on breakfast burritos, chicken and waffles, and chia seed pudding. Aside from breakfast, the restaurant serves fresh juices, tacos, burgers and bowls.

Located in Lower Greenville, La La Land employs former foster kids from the Dallas area. The restaurant offers an extensive coffee and matcha drink menu as well as toast, breakfast empanadas and pastries. The coffee shop has indoor/outdoor seating and insta-worthy to-go cups with catchy slogans.

With a location in Arizona and California, Texas is the newest state for the restaurant located on Akard Street. The Henry has a coffee bar with a variety of options and a bakery menu with a standout brown butter salted caramel roll. The establishment has a weekend brunch menu with tableside bloody mary and mimosa carts.