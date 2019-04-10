Where to order decent vegan pizza in Dallas

Pizza chains offer reliable vegan fare across the city. But Dallas hosts myriad local pizza shops and chains too.

Located in Lakewood, the pizza shop is known for its thin crust pizza. It offers veggies and vegan cheese, pepperoni and sausage as pizza toppings. Order the wheat crust to make it vegan. They close at 10 p.m. every day.

Pizza Lounge is located in Deep Ellum. The menu includes vegan iterations of its non-vegan offerings, among other choices. A regular or large pizza costs around $20, and the price of a personal pizza starts at $9.50. Other vegan options include sandwiches and garlic bites. Pizza lounge stays open till 1:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and closes at 11 p.m the rest of the week

The Deep Ellum pizza joint sells New York-style pizza by the slice, larger than anyone’s head, for $5.75. They sell whole pizzas, too–the largest being extra-large 30” pizzas. The shop’s menu lists a vegan pizza, though it does come with non-dairy cheese. However, Serious Pizza offers numerous veggies to top pizzas. The shop is open till 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and closes at 11 p.m. the rest of the week.

The North Texas pizza chain offers vegan cheese and veggies as toppings. They specialize in Neapolitan-style pizza. They have two Dallas locations: one is in White Rock, and the other is in Deep Ellum. Both locations close at 10 p.m. most of the week, but they close at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.