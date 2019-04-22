Psi Chi combines induction ceremony with research fair

Psi Chi International Honor Society in Psychology inducted its new members and hosted a research fair in the Hughes-Trigg Ballroom Central on April 16.

Dr. Michael Lindsey, SMU adjunct professor in Psychology and Psi Chi advisor, explained the purpose of the event.

“There are two induction ceremonies during the course of the year,” Lindsey said. “These are when new members are able to join Psi Chi, the psychology honor society.”

13 people were eligible to be indicted into Psi Chi. However, only three were able to attend and make their pledge to the SMU chapter.



The induction ceremony was coupled with a research fair. The fair taught students about research opportunities available on campus, how to get a research assistantship and get resume feedback.



Psi Chi President Melissa Kraft encouraged other students to look for research opportunities.



“Oftentimes, it can be intimidating to reach out to research labs,” Kraft said. “So we wanted to create an accessible, open space for students to learn about a wide variety of research opportunities on campus.”



Psi Chi PR and Marketing Chair Sophia Green works for one of the research labs on campus. She wished that she could have attended a research fair when she was searching for a position.

“If I had had a fair like this, it would have been a lot easier to get into a lab than it was for me,” Green said.



There were 12 labs in attendance at the research fair including: Engaged Learning, Hegi Career Center, Cox School of Business Lab, and the Simmons School of Education and Human Development Lab.

Psi Chi will hold their next event in the fall semester.

