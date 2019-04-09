Student Foundation gears up for Peruna Palooza

The 100 members of SMU’s Student Foundation gathered in the Hughes-Trigg Forum on Thursday night to discuss its upcoming event, Peruna Palooza, which celebrates the 87th birthday of our beloved mascot.

The boardwalk-themed event will feature a variety of entertainment that Student Foundation member Jenny Rudolph highlighted in talking to fellow members.



“We have a quartet singing, caricature artists, face painters, and airbrush tattoo artists,” Rudolph said.



Campus Events Chair, Nick Fontela, described the unlimited food that will be available to those who attend for one low cost.



“Corn dogs, tater tots, mini donuts, shaved ice, funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos,” Fontela said.



Development Chair, Mira Sewaiseh, has been working with the community to bring additional food options from local vendors such as Bird Bakery, Trailercakes, Nothing Bundt Cakes, JD’s Chippery, and Pokey O’s.

In addition to eating, students will be able to play five carnival games and exchange tickets for prizes.



A mechanical surf board, zip line, bungee jump, and inflatable horse derby will also be a part of the activities offered.



Student Foundation President, Kayleigh Dilworth, is most looking forward to riding the virtual roller coaster.



“I’m excited to see the VR—it’s so cool to see cross-club collaboration,” Dilworth said.



Students who are interested in capturing the event can head over to the SMU letters to take pictures with the guest of honor, Peruna.



The pictures students take will be made available on the Student Foundation Facebook page shortly after the event concludes.



Members of Student Foundation will sell shirts to commemorate the event for ten dollars at the check-in table.



Peruna Palooza will take place on Dallas Hall Lawn between 1-4 p.m. Friday, April 12.

