Student Musician Used COVID to Refine her Skills

By Charlotte Kolman

Editor’s Note: This video was originally created in May of 2022.





Verified Spotify artist Lauren Gottshall used the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to sharpen her skills.

Gottshall learned to play the guitar at an early age, and has been writing songs for nearly as long. During the pandemic, she spent her time practicing playing piano and guitar, as well as writing new and original songs.

After returning to campus, Gottshall was challenged due to in-person event restrictions. However, after quarantine restrictions lifted, Gottshall has begun to play for her friends and host jam sessions again.