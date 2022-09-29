Student Organizations Return to Normal After COVID

By Kaitlyn Sciarrino

Editor’s Note: This video was originally created in May of 2022.





The Catholic Ministry’s most successful event, Sunday Supper, had to be suddenly halted during the COVID-19 pandemic to comply with SMU’s guidelines.

Sunday Supper is an event hosted at the Catholic Center on Sunday evenings after Mass. A local business or family sponsors the meal. Before the pandemic, this event served around 85 students weekly.

During the pandemic, the Catholic Center gave students $10 gift cards each week and was renamed to Sunday Social.

Once they could return to normal, the Center began hosting Sunday Supper again, and has almost reached their pre-pandemic numbers.