A Jimmy John’s employee stabbed a coworker before fleeing the scene, police say

A cloudy day in University Park took a turn for the worst. A bloody apron lay on the sidewalk in front of Pizza Hut, as University Park Police arrived at the scene.

According to Steve Mace, the University Park Police Department director of communications and marketing, University Park Police and Fire responded to a call of a reported stabbing just after 3 p.m. in the 6400 block of Hillcrest Ave.

According to police, a Jimmy John’s employee was stabbed in the neck by a coworker. He was treated for his wounds at the scene by University Park paramedics, and was in stable condition when he was transported to Baylor Medical Center.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, he was reported driving south in a 2006 silver Pontiac.

Police are currently investigating the situation, but they believe that the attack was targeted. No others were injured.