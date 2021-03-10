A Look Back: How Some Students Spent the Snow Storm

Looking back, Southern Methodist University shut down campus for a week due to a major snowstorm that hit Texas last month and left many without power and water. As SMU canceled classes for the week of the snowstorm, students took this opportunity to sled and ski.



Southern Methodist University was then known as “Snow Mountain University.” With some students sledding down Dallas Hall and some taking on the snowy roads, this snowstorm captured a rare moment in Texas history.

After the weather began to clear up, SMU hosted an event called “Snow Mountain University” lead by the SMU Program Council, where students were able to ice skate, sit by a campfire, and enjoy a hot cup of hot chocolate.