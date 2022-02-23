All Classes Moved to Alternate Formats for Wednesday and Thursday

Because of icy weather, classes have been moved to “alternate delivery formats” starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, and for all classes on Thursday, Feb. 24. Students can look to their instructors for specific information on how each class will be conducted.

On-campus dining will be adjusted with Mac’s Place closing at 8 p.m. on Thursday, and dining halls, the Market, and Panera at normal operating hours on Friday.

The campus gym will close early today at 5 p.m. and open from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday. All university libraries will close on Thursday at 5 p.m. and open from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday.

The health center will close today at 5 p.m. and will only be taking virtual appointments on Thursday. Tap rides will be unavailable until Friday, but the shuttle service will be running as planned.

As of now, the men’s basketball game this evening is still scheduled to go as planned but may be subject to change.

Students can visit SMU aware to monitor changes as they occur.