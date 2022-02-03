All Classes Online Thursday and Friday, Employees Recommended to “Remain at Home”

All classes on Thursday and Friday will be moved online due to “the inclement weather and icy roadways” per a campus-wide announcement early Thursday morning. Classes are not canceled.

“Employees should remain at home, unless instructed to provide essential campus operations or safety services,” the announcement reads. “Campus emergency workers have been preparing for this storm with supplies and plans to keep on campus residents safe, warm, and nourished.”

All campus activities are canceled, and multiple campus facilities and services are either closed or working on adjusted hours.

The move to online classes comes after SMU announced Wednesday afternoon that classes that evening would be moved online, but stopped short of moving Thursday and Friday classes online. SMU instead said that further announcements on Thursday and Friday operations would come by 6 a.m. that morning.

Thursday Hours and Facilities

Dining Hours

Arnold: Closed

Lee: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

All retail campus locations: Closed

Libraries

All libraries closed

Dedman Center for Lifetime Sports

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Hughes-Trigg

Closed

Dr. Bob Smith Health Center

Closed

Friday Hours and Facilities



Dining Hours

Arnold: Closed

Lee: 8 a.m. – 7p.m.

All retail campus locations: Closed

Libraries

Libraries tentatively open 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Dedman Center for Lifetime Sports

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Hughes-Trigg

Closed

Dr. Bob Smith Health Center