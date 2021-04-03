Big Path Capital Dell Announces $500,000 Commitment to the SMU Human Rights Program

SMU’s human rights program received a $500,000 donation from Big Path Capital Dell this week.

Big Path Capital is an investment bank that focuses on impact companies and private equity funds. Recently, J.D Dell, the managing director and partner at Big Path Capital, and Ann Marie Dell, currently enrolled in SMU’s doctorate program, announced the donation toward the human right’s endowment.

“We are all better when everyone has opportunities to pursue their hopes, dreams and livelihoods, without regard to arbitrary classifications like race, ethnic background, religion, sex and sexual orientation, physical or mental limitations or zip codes,” Dell said in a prepared press release.

Ann Dell is currently in the Doctorate of Liberal Studies Program with a research concentration and focus in Human Rights and Holocaust Studies under human rights program director Dr. Rick Halperin.

The initial commitment of $250,000 will establish the Ann and JD Dell Endowment Fund for Human Rights, and another $250,000 will be used as a matching gift to encourage other contributions.

Mr. Dell touted the SMU Human Rights Program’s goals and objectives, which “perfectly complement Big Path Capital’s work in the private sector,” he remarked.

The SMU Human Rights Program was founded in 2006 as one of the only Human Rights Programs in the South and has since grown to well over 200 students.