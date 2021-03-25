BREAKING: Methodist Health System to Pilot its Vaccination Program, Slots Filled Within an Hour
The Southern Methodist University community received an email stating that SMU’s community partner, Methodist Health System (MHS), would be conducting an early rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.
Beginning on March 29, all adults in Texas will be eligible to receive the vaccine. The MHS sign-up filled up within an hour of being sent out for appointments that were scheduled to begin next week.
Appointments were scheduled Monday-Friday between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. All appointments that were scheduled through the pilot phase were at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center at 1441 N Beckley Ave.
Those who signed up for the vaccine will not know which shot they will get, but the announcement specifically referenced both the Pfizer vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are age requirements with those not over 16-years-old being able to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and 18-years-old for the Johnson & Johnson shot, according to the email.
Any community member who has received a vaccine is encouraged to self-report using the university’s webpage.