BREAKING: SMU Receives First Shipment of COVID-19 Vaccines

SMU will be receiving 1,170 “first doses” of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, as was announced on its vaccine webpage this morning.

Online registration for the vaccine will open at noon on March 26 for appointments that begin Monday. All faculty, students and staff are eligible to receive the vaccine.

SMU will be receiving 1,170 “second doses” of the vaccine as well to cover all those who receive their first dose from SMU. Appointments will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, similar to the Methodist Health Service (MHS) vaccine sign-up.

For those who received their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna elsewhere, the page says that you’ll need to go through your original vaccine provider to schedule your second dose.

However, students can sign-up for the vaccine through the MHS, and the webpage encourages students to check the MHS site in case more appointments become available.

“SMU has no information yet on when additional allotments of the vaccine might arrive on campus, so your patience is still needed,” according to the vaccine webpage.

SMU had been requesting 1,000 doses per week, according to a university spokesperson. The university also requested 1,200 doses two weeks ago when Texas expanded the populations eligible to receive a vaccine.

The 1,170 doses received by SMU represent the first doses received by the university since it began requesting doses.