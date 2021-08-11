BREAKING: SMU Temporarily Re-Mandates Masks

SMU is “temporarily requiring masks” in indoor campus spaces effective Thursday, Aug. 12, according to a university-wide announcement Wednesday, Aug. 11. Masks will not be required in private indoor spaces such as dorm rooms.

“This requirement is a temporary precaution during the Delta variant surge to supplement our other pandemic protocols,” President. R. Gerald Turner wrote in the announcement. “We will continue to monitor and review industry-specific guidance and recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health authorities in order to make the best decisions for our community.”

Turner also wrote that SMU is “no longer offering virtual classes” and that students are encouraged to get vaccinated and report their vaccination status on the SMU Student Health Portal.

“We understand that you may have continued concerns about the pandemic, and urge you to make decisions that support your health and the health of others, including getting the vaccine and wearing a mask,” Turner said. “We also ask that all our community members support one another and promote a culture of respect.”