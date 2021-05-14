Busy, Busy Jenny B. – SMU Fashion Media Professor Jenny B. Davis Never Stops

Jenny B. Davis was working as a journalist for Where Chicago Magazine, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Tribune when the 2008 recession hit – a “total crash of the industry” Davis said.

However, just like she does today, Davis had a “million side hustles.”

She continued to work as a freelance writer and a stylist, while also running her multiple side-businesses: a plus-size lingerie brand, a baby clothes brand, and a stationary store, called Byrd+Bleeker, which she bought from her friend.

Today, Davis is a SMU Fashion Media professor, SMU Look advisor, award-winning freelance writer, owner of multiple businesses, lawyer and mother of two. Jenny B. Davis can certainly do it all.

“I just love being in motion,” said Davis – a fitting quote from the seemingly unstoppable force that is busy, busy Jenny B.

Though Davis now works as a highly-regarded fashion media expert, she didn’t actually get her start in journalism or fashion.

After learning of her love for travel as a German exchange student in 8th grade, Davis majored in German at Arizona State University, where her father also worked as a professor. Davis then decided to attend law school at Southern Methodist University, which she hoped would lead her to a career in international business.

Upon starting her career in law, however, Davis quickly realized it was not her life passion and that she was just pursuing law in hopes of making money.

“I was practicing law and I hated it. I was miserable and I was looking for another job, and then I saw this magazine that was hiring,” said Davis.

That magazine was Where Dallas, the world’s largest franchise of travel magazines at the time, and they needed an employee that could work on deadlines. Davis had never written for a magazine, but as a lawyer, Davis was quite familiar with working on deadlines.

“I walked in like, ‘I might not know how to do this, but I can figure anything out and I always make a deadline.’ So she was like ‘You’re hired!’” said Davis.

Davis enjoyed writing about food and wine, but then her publisher launched a special occasions magazine and, in typical Davis fashion, she was on board. She learned how to do photoshoots and became a stylist. After getting married, moving to Chicago and starting a family, Davis became aware of a position in the fashion department at Where Chicago.

Davis had no plans to go into the fashion media industry, but she explained that she “always loved fashion. I always followed it and have always been really involved in fashion and music just as a fan.” With her typical can-do attitude, Davis said “okay! I can cover fashion! I can write about anything!”

Fast forward to today.

In 2018, a best friend of Davis’, who was a professor at Baylor University and wrote textbooks for Bloomsbury Publishing, knew the perfect person to call when disaster struck. The author of a styling textbook that needed revision disappeared just three weeks before the deadline.

Enter Jenny B. Davis.

“They were like, ‘Yeah, we’ll give you X amount of money if you’ll do this textbook, and it was over my kids spring break so I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, how hard could it be?” said Davis, laughing about her arrogance at the time. “It was a beat down, but I did it! And then I had a textbook.”

Stylewise: A Practical Guide to Fashion Styling, second edition (Bloomsbury 2018) was published in 2018, and Davis is now working on revising a second textbook, Writing for the Fashion Profession. With only one and a half chapters left to go, Davis called it, “beat down number two.”

After completing her first textbook, Davis decided to give teaching a go. After guest speaking in multiple classes at SMU, she was hired to teach her own class, and now has a three-year contract as a Professor of Practice.

“Jenny Davis is easily one of my favorite professors I’ve had at SMU,” said SMU sophomore Morgan Gruwell. “She is just a little firecracker, and I really have already learned so much about writing and fashion from her. She definitely pushes her students, but in the best way that really gets the best work out of them.”

And Gruwell is not alone in her love for Davis. Countless other SMU journalism and fashion media students have raved about Davis.

“Professor Davis shares her passion for the fashion industry with students by encouraging everyone to produce their best work and always provides detailed and helpful feedback on all assignments,” said SMU junior Ana Paula Tirado.

Both students agreed that Davis is a perfect example of why students should get to know their teachers better. They also both agreed that they have no idea how she has enough days in the week to complete all that she does. Now working full time as a fashion media professor, Davis still keeps her “million side hustles” going.

“I think we should all strive to be more like Professor Davis,” said Tirado. “I don’t know how she has the time to do all that she does, but she is like Superwoman.”