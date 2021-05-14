Class of COVID 2021: SMU Seniors Graduate on the Heels of Pandemic

After nearly 15 months of a global pandemic, SMU will say goodbye to presumably the final class graduating under the auspices of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The Daily Campus has spent the last three semesters documenting student life in the midst of COVID-19. It has looked at everything from personal stories to university policies.

As a fitting end to this pursuit of being SMU’s paper of record, The Daily Campus profiled 11 graduating seniors to give their final dispatches on what their last days at SMU have been like. It was an effort to ensure history was not lost before this class disperses and time erodes the memories.

The eclectic group of profiled seniors includes students from multiple schools and many different majors to ensure this snapshot of history was as accurate as possible.

Outgoing editor-in-chief of The Daily Campus, Sriya Reddy, also gives her message on what it was like to cover the coronavirus in a year that will not be duplicated.

Here are the stories of the final Class of COVID, in their own words:

Profile by Catherine Cook

Charlotte Friend is double-majoring in public relations and Spanish, and is originally from New Orleans, LA. After graduation she plans on pursuing her master’s degree and a career in healthcare in Austin, TX.



Profile by Gwinneth Campbell

Sarah Kaiser is a computer science major who is originally from Scottsdale, AZ. After graduation she will be working as a software engineer with J.P.Morgan Chase & Co. in Plano, TX.





Profile by Kate Pitney

Henry Mac is finance major with a passion for creating electronic music and DJ’ing. After graduation, he hopes to continue sharing his love for music with new audiences.







Profile by Alexa Field

Catherine McNaghten is originally from Ohio. After graduation, she will be working full-time as an investment banker at Balbec Capitol LP in Atlanta, GA.







Profile by Quinn McClanahan

Grace Moody is originally from Honolulu, HI and will be working as an investment analyst in Dallas, TX.



Profile by Emma McRae

Sriya Reddy is originally from Plano, TX and is triple majoring in corporate communications, journalism and history. Reddy has been selected to report on South Dallas as a Report for America fellow at The Dallas Morning News.



Profile by Marian Rowley

Cristina Reyna is an international student from Monterrey, Mexico with triple majors in economics, international studies and human rights. After graduation, she will be looking for economics-based jobs in Dallas.



Profile by Michaela McTee

Caroline Swanson is a marketing major who is originally from Fresno, CA. After graduation, she will be working as a marketing and sales associate at ISN in Dallas, TX.



Profile by Will Daughton

Sammy Waken is an accounting major who is originally from Oklahoma City, OK. After graduation, he will be accepting a full-time position with Applewhite and Buys Financial Advisors.



Profile by Ruth Anne Emerson

Kat is a biology major who is originally from Arkansas. After graduation she plans on obtaining a master’s degree from the Cox School of Business while applying to medical schools.

