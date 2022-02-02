Classes Moved Online Wednesday Evening

All classes beginning at or after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 will be moved online per a 4 p.m. campus-wide announcement. Classes are not canceled, and students with labs are advised to reach out to their professors for more information.

“All events taking place on campus this evening should conclude by 8 p.m. Campus facilities that are open in the evenings, such as Dedman Center for Lifetime Sports and campus libraries, will close at 8 p.m.,” the SMU announcement says.

North Texas including the DFW region is faced with another bout of severe winter weather that threatens power outages, dangerous roads, and extreme cold for the second consecutive year. Though SMU initially said it hoped to continue conducting in-person activities through the weather, several campus events and classes had already been postponed or moved online ahead of the SMU announcement.

“Employees who normally report to work on campus before 8 a.m. on Thursday should delay their arrival until 8 a.m. unless otherwise notified,” the SMU announcement said. “Any additional delays or adjustments to campus operations or classes on Thursday will be communicated by Thursday morning at 6 a.m.”

SMU Aware will announce additional changes through text, email, or their website.