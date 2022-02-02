CSA Serves up Dim Sum for the New Year

Chinese Student Association (CSA) is hosting “Dim Sum Night” tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hughes-Trigg Ballroom to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Vice President Angela He says they might try to wrap the event up earlier because of the impending winter storm. SMU announced on Wednesday afternoon that all classes starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday and afterwards will be moved online until further notice. Classes are not canceled.

During the event, students and faculty will be able to enjoy various types of Chinese Dim Sum foods such as steamed barbecue pork buns, egg custards, white radish cake, dumplings, fried sesame balls, scallion pancakes, and boba.

All the food is from Kirin Court, a dim sum restaurant located in Richardson, TX.

“It’s in a pretty well-known Chinatown in the area and they are known for having really good food,” He said. “We have a lot of different classic choices that you would typically see if you were to go to a dim sum place and I know not a lot of people get to experience that.”

Temporary tattoos and a photobooth will also be offered at the event.

Dim Sum Night is CSA’s first event of the semester and will serve as the club’s “welcome back” event.

“It’s something just a little bit more lowkey as we start to get more ramped up for the other events,” He said. “And it’s a good time for people to hang out with their friends that they maybe have not seen over winter break.”