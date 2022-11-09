Dallas Democrats Throw Watch Party for Election Night

As people filled the upstairs ballroom of Gilley’s Dallas on Botham Jean Boulevard, the excitement followed. As the night progressed, the party continued, becoming especially exciting as Jasmine Crocket, candidate for U.S. Congress, cinches the victory in Texas’s 30th Congressional district.

The party is overwhelmed with Crockett’s supporters, as she attends the event herself.

“I think representative Crockett is going to do a great job – or should I say congresswoman-elect Crockett; she represents the new generation of leadership,” says Damarcus Offord, the Director of Outreach for Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Johnson, an SMU graduate, was first elected in 1972 and was the first black woman to serve the Dallas area. She is succeeded by Crockett, whom Johnson endorsed throughout her campaign.

Though the night has been exciting for Crockett voters, Democrats are falling behind in most races in the state.

With Greg Abbott leading Beto O’Rourke by about 10 points, he is projected to win the state, disappointing many O’Rourke supporters. Throughout the past few years, O’Rourke has been plagued with bad luck in Texas, losing to Senator Ted Cruz in 2018 and losing the 2020 Presidential Primaries.

The only democrat currently leading in the state is Aicha Davis for the State Board of Education, who currently holds 73.9% of the vote.

Though Democrats across the country are succeeding, many in Texas are falling to the Republican incumbents, including in the races for Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General.