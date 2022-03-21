Defending Dignity

Mallory Glover’s final project for her plea negotiations class was a hypothetical capital murder trial. Almost all her peers offered the fictional defendant sentences ranging from 35 years to life in prison, a fate determined by methodical calculations of the case’s facts, the defendant’s danger to society and more.

Mallory, however, noted the defendant was only 20 years old and fighting a drug addiction. If he got clean, maybe he could face a less harsh sentence. She was the only one in her class to offer a rehabilitative approach to justice. “Maybe I’m a bleeding heart, but that matters to me,” Mallory says.

Mallory is a third-year law student at SMU’s Dedman College of Law from the small town of Aubrey, Texas, about 20 minutes outside of Denton. After graduation in May, she plans to work as a public defender in a rural area, something she was able to experience firsthand last summer through a program designed to combat the rural lawyer shortage many communities face, where there are not enough lawyers to provide necessary legal services.

Mallory does not necessarily wear her heart on her sleeve, but she wears her values around her neck– a dainty gold medallion embossed with the scales of justice, a symbol that conveniently doubles as both her astrological symbol (Libra) and her guiding purpose. It would be easy, especially for an astrologist, to dismiss Mallory’s devotion to fairness and compassion as innate, but the journey to her achievements and life of service stem from years of hard work, ambition and grief.

As a child, Mallory looked up to her father, David Glover, as many 6-year-olds do. He was an artist. People would hire him to paint murals, but Mallory got her bedroom wall covered in flowers and fairies for free. She would often shake him awake in the morning, random household objects in tow, and ask him to draw whatever she was holding. She was his shadow. When her dad fixed the car, she was the one handing him the wrench.

However, David was dealing with addiction problems Mallory could not comprehend at a young age. One day, Mallory’s mother, Traci Glover, interrupted her and her brother, Mickey, 6 and 8 at the time, while they watched a movie to tell them their dad “is not on Earth anymore.” She did not elaborate. Mallory lit up, having drawn the conclusion that her dad was now an astronaut.

“I always tease her because she told us in the worst way possible,” Mallory says. Mallory continued to believe her father was alive, on the moon or in orbit somewhere far away, for months. Even at the funeral, she wore a pink, frilly Easter dress. “No one wanted to explain it to me,” Mallory says.

As she got older, the pieces began to fall into place. When Mallory was in middle school, her mom told her the truth, or at least her version of it. David died in prison. “Looking back at it, I remember visiting him in jail,” Mallory says. “But I don’t know if I realized what I was doing.” David’s death was ruled a suicide, but Traci wholeheartedly believes he was killed by correctional officers, something Mallory refers to as a “conspiracy theory.”

David was in and out of jail for a while, but during his final arrest, police found him with meth in his pocket and a firearm in his vehicle. He grew agitated and fired at the cops, hitting one in the arm. The police beat David to the point of him needing 90 staples in his head. “They wouldn’t even give him ibuprofen,” Mallory says. Her mother thinks a correctional officer killed David because he hurt a police officer, an especially heinous act in conservative Collin County. Mallory does not buy into her mother’s theory, but she still harbors resentment toward the situation.

“My father deserved to be in prison,” Mallory’s law school application personal statement reads, “However, he did not deserve to die. Not according to the law and not in the eyes of the six-year-old he left behind.”

Mallory graduated as the valedictorian of her high school class, which entitled her to free college tuition for Texas public schools. She decided to attend the University of North Texas, partially because it was close to home, but also because Traci dipped into Mallory’s college fund to finance her brother Mickey’s room and board at SMU, something that Mallory still winces at a little. “I never asked my mom for a dime for my education,” Mallory’s personal statement reads.

During her undergraduate years, Mallory lived at home and worked full-time at a chain deli.

Mallory chose her initial major via an online personality test, one that told her she should pursue either engineering or law. She chose the former but switched to criminal justice after a semester of terrible classes. Navigating her new major opened Mallory’s eyes to structural problems in the law. “You don’t learn a lot of positive things about the criminal justice system,” Mallory says. She knew then her calling was to help people.

“I figured the most helpful way, the most direct way to help people would be to keep them out of the system on the front end,” Mallory says. “That’s why I decided to do public defense.” However, public defense meant law school, and law school meant public speaking, one of Mallory’s biggest fears.

A staple of every law student’s first year is when a professor singles out a student and poses a question about the assigned reading, material that is often dense and difficult to understand. “My whole body would be shaking, I would feel sick to my stomach and think about it for the rest of the day,” Mallory says. However, she grew to realize professors are just people, people you can say, “I don’t know” to, and they’ll move on to the next student. Before long, her public speaking fear had all but vanished.

“Law school kinda beats that out of you,” Mallory says.

Mallory’s first hands-on legal work was with the Innocence Clinic at SMU, a group where law students read over letters from people in jail who claim they were wrongly convicted and examine their cases. She spent most of the semester reading hundreds of pages of trial transcripts about one man’s case. At the time, he had already served 40 years in jail. At the trial, the prosecution called only one eyewitness, and that woman had recently messaged the defendant’s mom on Facebook, saying her testimony was falsified, and she wished to rescind what she had said on the stand.

Mallory worked to contact this woman, set up a meeting with her and waited for hours outside the public defender’s office for her to arrive. Nothing. “She ghosted us,” Mallory says. Her supervisor said occurrences like this were pretty typical for exoneration work. “I wish I had a better experience,” Mallory says.

During her second year of law school, Mallory learned about the Deason Center for Criminal Justice Reform’s rural summer externship program and decided to give it a shot, because she was struggling to get in contact with urban public defenders’ offices. The program aims to teach students about the shortage of rural lawyers by exposing them to underserved communities and allowing them to be a part of the solution by working in a prosecutor or public defender’s office.

“We know from research in the medical field that one of the ways you encourage people to practice in more rural communities is by giving them a positive educational experience in that community,” Deason Center Law Fellow and program coordinator Kristin Meeks says. “They start making those connections in the community and having those experiences that really matter.”

Mallory seemed like the perfect candidate for the program. She was from a small town and had no reservations about returning to a rural community to work. She also had a demonstrable passion for public defense, justice and equality that captivated Meeks. “She cares about giving people the best shot that they can have in the criminal justice system,” Meeks says. “She shone through a Zoom camera, and I can’t explain that.”

Meeks matched Mallory with the public defender’s office in Hallettsville, Texas, a town squarely between San Antonio and Houston with a population of less than 3,000. Meeks says her placement was largely due to the bond she hoped Mallory would form with the Lavaca County’s Chief Public Defender, Jessica Canter.

The externship was remote because of COVID-19 restrictions, but Mallory managed to feel connected to her office and to the community through her own history and through the help of Canter, who grew into a mentor for Mallory. Every day, even if Mallory was just conducting research on her own, Canter made sure to text or call her to make sure she was happy, busy and not lonely. “She made me feel like part of the team,” Mallory says.

Certain moments throughout the summer also helped Mallory feel connected to Hallettsville. She worked on one case where a man, who was required to use a breathalyzer to start his car, asked for an early end to his probation, because the device “made it really difficult for him to take care of his cows,” Mallory says. He would drive his truck into the field, take care of a few cows, drive further, and take care of a few more cows. Using a breathalyzer between each stop slowed down his work. “I could absolutely picture that happening in Aubrey and like, nowhere else,” Mallory laughs.

The experience opened her eyes to some of the problems rural communities face regarding access to justice, especially during COVID-19. Some clients would not know until the last minute whether their trial would happen in-person or over Zoom. For some defendants, especially those without access to resources like broadband internet or transportation, neither option is convenient. “If you didn’t have a car, I don’t know how you would get there,” Mallory says. “That would be an expensive Uber.”

Mallory was warned about the lack of legal professionals in rural areas, but she did not realize how few there were until her team faced the same prosecutors for every trial.

“Even if they made us mad, we still had to be nice to them, because we had them for the next case in 20 minutes.” Additionally, in counties with small populations, the law does not require the judge to be a lawyer, and Lavaca County’s judge was not. This has caused problems in other rural counties, but Mallory found this to work well for the office in Hallettsville.

“Because he didn’t know the law very much, he would listen to everything we were saying and really take it in,” Mallory says. “He didn’t have any preconceived notions about how it should go.”

The biggest problem Mallory noticed was when there was a conflict of interest in a case, such as when her office was already representing one client, but someone else involved in the crime needed representation. In that case, the defendant would be appointed a lawyer outside of the public defender’s office. Mallory says this was difficult to witness, because she felt people outside of her team did not care about providing defendants with quality services.

Mallory says she is willing to return to Hallettsville if they have room for her, but she did not get the impression the office has the budget for a new hire. She keeps in contact with Canter and follows along with all the attorneys from the office on Snapchat. Mallory has applied to Texas RioGrande Legal Aid (TRLA), an organization matching lawyers with offices needing help, often in rural areas. If she is accepted, TRLA will hold her spot and pay her while she studies for and takes the bar exam. She understands she may not make as much money as some of her peers, many of whom have already accepted offers from large corporate law firms with starting salaries well into six figures, but she accepts that many of the communities she may serve need whatever help she can provide.

After she graduates, Mallory hopes to move to San Antonio, chasing her best friend who recently moved to the city and is expecting a baby. Mallory’s face lights up at the thought of becoming “Aunt Mallory” within a few months. She also plans on applying to the Bexar County Public Defender’s Office in San Antonio, where if accepted, she would begin her career in the magistrate court.

Working in a magistrate court, especially as a beginning attorney, often involves working the night shift at a jail and being the first person defendants see when they are taken in. Oftentimes, this is the worst moment of a person’s life, and repeatedly witnessing those moments requires a strong degree of mental fortitude.

Mallory has spent years honing this skill. “You have to be open to being empathetic with them while still kind of shutting it off,” Mallory says. Her resume reads that she “conducted jail visits with clients,” but her impact extends far beyond the bullet point. Mallory and her team would meet almost every day with their clients, even if they did not have any case updates. “They would talk to us about their dogs, their kids, about stuff unrelated to the case at all, because they just want someone to talk to,” Mallory says. The Lavaca County Public Defender’s office was entirely female, which prompted one of Mallory’s clients to call them his “Charlie’s Angels.”

The description is not too off-base. Mallory consistently appears confident and composed. Her long brown hair always falls in perfect waves. Her nails shine with a deep green shellac that seems to anticipate the holiday season, and they match the color of her top perfectly. It is hard to imagine anything could shake her.

Only one experience during her time in Hallettsville broke through her shell. One of Mallory’s favorite clients was a man with four children all under the age of 5. She says every time she spoke with him, he did not care whether he was sentenced to probation, inpatient treatment or jail time; he just wanted whatever was the shortest amount of time so he could return to his family. “That made me emotional, because my dad was in jail when I was young. It made me think, ‘I wonder what he asked his lawyer for?’” Mallory says.

Today, Mallory and her family still do not speak about her father much. Mallory says she copes with humor, but her mom feels uncomfortable joking about trauma. However, Traci recently made her first quip about David in front of Mallory. She was discussing how many of her friends lost their fathers to COVID-19, then looked at Mallory and said, “You beat ‘em to the punch.”

“Good one!” Mallory said.

“Did I do OK?” Traci asked.

“We can joke about it, it’s OK!” Mallory laughed.

Mallory’s unique perspective on the value of public defense pushes her forward. She does not pay mind to any barriers between defendant and civilian. “Any one of us can be a defendant at any second for most things we do,” Mallory says. “There’s not much of a difference between us and somebody who’s been arrested.”

No matter where she ends up, she wants to be someone people can turn to in their most difficult moments. “That’s the worst experience, probably, that somebody’s ever going to have, and they should have somebody who wants to help them,” Mallory says. “It’s people’s lives. It’s not just a job.”