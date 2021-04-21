Despite the Efforts of the “#MeToo” Movement, Women in Cox are Still Struggling for Equality in the Workplace

Editor’s Note: To protect the identity of students quoted in this article, names have been changed. Any resemblance these names may have to actual students is purely coincidental.

It was a typical, warm Tuesday afternoon in the Fall of 2020. SMU junior Jane Doe had just finished her Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management class.

She was rushing back to her apartment to join an on-line career fair in search of an internship for the upcoming summer. When Doe logged on, she was greeted by countless young professionals, excited by the opportunities she would hear about. She immediately connected with one Dallas finance company and scheduled an interview for the asset management intern position. The recruiter, Andrew Smith, took a liking to her and offered his phone number so that he could give her some tips to breeze through the hiring process.

A few days before Doe’s interview she reached out to Smith seeking advice and received this text saying, “Are you good with a boy’s environment? Not too many females in the group so we want to make sure you can hold your own, but also not over compensate with aggressiveness because you’re a female. You seem to have the right balance.”

Immediately shocked by the words she had just read, she sought advice from her mother and friends asking if this was an acceptable text. Everyone agreed it was best to let this blatantly sexist text slide because the field is very competitive.

Fast forward a few months to the Spring of 2021. Doe was offered the internship, but grudgingly accepted it as she was not excited to enter an environment where sexist behavior like this was tolerated. However, she felt like she had no other choice as the industry was too competitive to pass up an offer.

“I definitely didn’t report anything in that instance because the job market is super competitive right now, especially with COVID it is really hard to get internships,” Doe said. “This is one that I got and fits along with what I want to do, so I wasn’t really willing to give that up even if it was for my, you know, human rights.”

This same recruiter also began texting Doe asking if she wanted to get drinks or meet up on weekends.

“He would text me on the weekends, later at night asking what I was doing. I’m obviously in college and he’s very far into his 30s, like a lot older than me, and so it kind of made me feel like I was getting the job for a different reason than my own work ethic,” she said.

This isn’t an isolated incident.

Many women in the business industry report having similar experiences. With the rise of the “#MeToo” movement, many women have begun coming forward about their experiences with sexism and sexual assault in the workplace. However, many, are still silent.

“I have definitely experienced many blatant acts of sexism throughout my life and in my professional career, but have chosen not to report anything,” said Sarah Carter, Cox class of 2019. “As a woman working an entry-level job in a very much male industry, I’ve often had to let many things slide in order to get hired and remain employed. I know that’s not the right thing to do, but it’s what I’ve felt is necessary.”

In business schools, women are underrepresented as both students and faculty, which leads to subconscious bias and discrimination.

Many SMU Cox students reported that the business school has a predominately male presence including students and teachers. Statistically, according to US News & World Report, only 32.6% of SMU Cox students are female.

However, this isn’t only an SMU-specific problem. According to College Consensus as of 2021 women make up just 41% of students entering business schools – an increase from 37% in 2017.

“I was specifically a finance major, which was definitely pretty dominated by males,” said Grant Gillem, Cox class of 2020. “I would say three quarters of my teachers were male.” Gillem, who now works as an analyst at a bank in Dallas, had no problem finding a job post-graduation.

A 2013 study of the Harvard Business School detailed that, “Year after year, women who had arrived with the same test scores and grades as men fell behind.” The study shows that while women did fine on tests, they were lacking the same degree of class participation as their male peers. “Every year the same hierarchy emerged early on: investment bank and hedge fund veterans, often men, sliced through equations while others — including many women — sat frozen or spoke tentatively,” according to the article.

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, has a now viral Stanford lecture when she implored women to speak up in the workplace, and seek out and demand equality in leadership positions. In that Stanford speech, Sandberg encouraged women to “raise your hand, sit at the table, own your success.” That speech led to her book, Lean In For Graduates, which is a guide for women to grab what is due to them in their education and their careers.

With business schools numbering predominantly male, many women find it difficult to speak up in class, as they do not want to be seen as too assertive — a fear Sandberg exposed, and a fear that Jane Doe now has.

“It’s very noticeable that Cox feels like a predominantly male environment,” said Doe. “It definitely is not something I thought about before, but now, after receiving the text I did, it does worry me that my confidence can be taken the wrong way simply because I am a woman.”

The visible gap between men and women in business schools reappears with women being under-represented in the professional world. Harvard Business Review research shows that women’s underrepresentation in leadership positions stems from gender stereotypes, meaning that women are told to believe that they would do better in less quantitative and analytical courses, which inherently affects their confidence, motivation, interest, performance and, ultimately, their compensation.

However, the Harvard Business Review research also shows that female instructors and mentors increased women’s interest and performance expectations in quantitative courses, and also increased their actual performance. The survey also indicated that female instructors teaching quantitative courses are more likely to be seen as inspirational role models by women. All “these findings suggest a gender stereotype process for the gender gap decreasing in quantitative courses when there is a female faculty — with the female faculty serving as powerful exemplars who challenge gender stereotypes and increase student achievement.” But as Gillem pointed out, about three-quarters of his business professors were male. According to the Cox Business School faculty list 136 out of 194 faculty members are male.

It all comes back to education. In order to promote gender equality and inspire women to feel comfortable in the business industry, schools should reinforce the idea that women can succeed in anything they choose to do. Many times, the societal norms that are reinforced push women to pursue careers in industries other than business, which ultimately leads to women earning less.

Business schools should strive to break down these gender stereotypes by actively hiring more female faculty. In turn, this would increase female student interest, enrollment and promote gender equality. While many women, like Jane, have decided to remain silent about their experiences with sexism within business school and the professional world, breaking down gender stereotypes before they are taught would help women feel increasingly empowered to enroll in business courses. By doing so, this could systematically lead to more women working in higher paying positions in business. The “#MeToo” movement has helped start the conversation of sexism in business, but it needs to start further upstream and impact females’ education.