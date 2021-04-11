Donate to The Daily Campus on Giving Day

April 13th is Giving Day at SMU, the one day of the year where everyone is encouraged to donate to organizations on campus! We would love for you to consider donating to the Daily Campus.

The Daily Campus is the newspaper-of-record for SMU, so it’s vital that we continue to produce high-quality journalism. With any donations that come our way, we would be able to buy more equipment for our media team, taking our news coverage to the next level.

To donate, visit the SMU Giving Day homepage and select “The Arts” under “Find Your Cause.” Click “Load More Campaigns,” then select “Student Media Gift Fund; Look Magazine and Daily Campus.”