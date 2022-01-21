Former Student Arrested for Murder of Florida Woman

Former SMU student Davis Zimmerman was arrested in Orange County, California for first-degree murder Friday, Jan. 14. Zimmerman is the main suspect in the January 6 murder of an unidentified woman at the New Kent Motel in Hollywood, Florida.

Zimmerman is being held without bail at Orange County’s Intake Release Center, where he will later be extradited to Broward County, Florida according to a press release from the Orange County Police Department. He is set to appear in court February 2 according to police records.

The 19-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky was part of the class of 2024 and a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity on campus.