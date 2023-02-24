Historical Marker for MLK unveiled at McFarlin Auditorium

To honor a speech made by Martin Luther King Jr. on March 17, 1966, at SMU’s McFarlin Auditorium, a Texas Historical marker was unveiled in front of about 500 students, alumni and members from the St. Luke Community United Methodist Church at McFarlin Auditorium on Tuesday.

The event included speeches from SMU President Gerald R. Turner and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. But it was the St. Luke Community United Methodist Church choir and a sermon from the church’s senior pastor who prompted standing ovations from the audience.



“Coming to something like this is a kind of a good reminder of why we’re doing it each time,” said SMU alumnus Stephon Sanders. “We want to keep going and keep fighting for racial equality as well, too.”





The application for the marker began in 2018 with 2020 graduate Carson Dudick who began the project as an intern with the McGlover library. She said interviews with Black SMU alumni helped her understand the importance of Dr. King’s visit. After she graduated, student associations, like Student Senate and the Association of Black Students, continued the project.

Dudick hopes that future students will look at the marker and “think about the importance of student advocacy.”

Attendees reflected on the process of getting the historic marker and what it means to see the hard work come to fruition. After the dedication of the marker, past and current students huddled around it, taking photos.

On March 17, 1966, students packed McFarlin’s 2,400-seat auditorium with about 300 other students filling the aisles. King’s speech was historic. Matt Hutnyan worked as a student representative to the Board of Trustees on the Student Affairs Committee.

“It was one of only five visits [Martin Luther King Jr. made] to Dallas,” Hutnyan said. “The only speech at the invitation of students in the state of Texas and one of the very few visits he made to a predominantly white college or university in the South.”

Charles Cox was a student senator who drove King around Dallas during his visit to SMU. According to Cox, King was given a topic to speak on: “The Future of Integration.” King went on to speak for almost an hour without notes.

“He had the ability to project on the stage with this tremendous conviction and integrity,” Cox said.

The student senate originally invited King to come in 1964. SMU records show the visit was held back because of safety concerns due to the assassination of John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963 in Dallas. Although there was caution, Cox said the campus was in “a jubilant, happy state of mind.”

Both past and present students at SMU were integral to the event and the memorial. The administration empowered students to invite who they believed would be the best speaker in 1966, Cox said.

“It was a student initiative, then, and it is a student initiative now,” Hutnyan said.

You can listen to Martin Luther King Jr.’s full 1966 speech here:

https://www.smu.edu/AboutSMU/MLK