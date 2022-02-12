How ABS is Celebrating Black History Month

The Association of Black Students is hosting five different events this February in honor of Black History Month. The next event, ABS’s fashion show, will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 19, in Hughes-Trigg Ballroom.

The events each fall under different themes. Week one was “Rooted in History,” featuring a skate night with various arcade games and food. Unfortunately, the event has been postponed to February 17 because of the snowstorm. The rescheduled event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Hughes-Trigg Ballroom, the same time and location as originally planned.

Week two was “Rooted in Culture,” with a movie night showcasing the biographical drama film Hidden Figures. The next event’s theme, “Rooted in Love,” is inspired by Valentine’s Day and will feature a fashion show where students can sign up to model different looks embracing black fashion and culture.

Week four, “Rooted in Excellence,” is the annual Black Excellence Ball. To register, visit the following link. Tickets are $40 per person and will be held at 6:30 p.m. on February 26, in Hughes Trigg Student Center.

The final week, “Rooted in Community,” will be a volunteering event in which students and faculty can donate clothes to the Senate Chamber in Hughes-Trigg from 6 to 8 p.m. on February 28.

For more information, visit ABS on Instagram at @smuabs or visit the organization’s page on Connect.