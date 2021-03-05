How to Give and Receive Help as Dallas Recovers from the Winter Storm

February’s snow storm quickly transformed from winter wonderland to devastating ice age in a matter of days. Thousands of Texans lost access to power and clean water while frozen and burst pipes caused extreme damage in homes, shelters and many other buildings.

Weeks later, Dallas is still on the road to recovery. Underserved groups in particular are struggling to rebuild. Here are some organizations that are accepting donations as they give back and help Dallas get back on its feet:

Families and Children

Hope Supply Co. – This organization meets “the critical needs of homeless children.” Check out their Amazon wish list or their CoVid-19 Emergency Response Fund to serve seven counties in North Texas.



The Family Place – This organization serves victims of family violence. Click here for different ways to help families “find their way from fear to safety.”

Food Insecurity

Central Texas Food Bank – This food bank provides food for nearly 46,000 Texans – one-third of whom are children.

Feed the People Dallas Mutual Aid – This organization provides “the care, mutual-aid, and basic resources needed to lift up our neighbors in Dallas’ Black & POC communities.”

Staff Meal Dallas – This organization helps restaurants open meal tabs for those affected by the storm. Click here to donate to their GoFundMe page.

Tarrant Area Food Bank – This food bank distributes food to 13 food pantries to help families in need.

Homelessness

Austin Street Center – This center provides basic necessities and individualized care for the “most vulnerable homeless men and women in Dallas.”

The Bridge Homelessness Recovery Center – This recovery center is the only Dallas shelter providing day services to all adults experiencing homelessness. Check out their Amazon wishlist here or click here for other ways to serve.

Overall Assistance

North Texas Winter Weather Crisis Relief Fund – This organization’s purpose is to “support nonprofits with emergency assistance and long-term recovery needs related to the weather crisis in North Texas.”

Additional reporting done by Meredith Welborn and Taylor Rudell.

Know of any additional organizations helping out Texans? Email us at smudailycampus@gmail.com or message us on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.