Icy Roads Cause Crashes Around SMU

When SMU student George O’Brien found himself sliding across the icy roads just outside Eastline Residences, he became one of the hundreds of drivers in Dallas who fell victim to icy roads on Wednesday.

Car accidents spiked Wednesday and Thursday as rain and freezing temps coated Dallas’s roads with near-invisible layers of ice. Daily Campus reporter Jillian Taylor reports on how SMU students dealt with the latest freeze as Dallas faced its second bout of severe winter weather in less than a month.